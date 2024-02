***Under construction***

About

Why We’re Here

We want to reward and spread open science, novel outputs, and new ways of publishing.

What We Do

We peer-review and publish papers on software and datasets. Our publications are open access under a CC BY 4.0 license. We do not have an article processing charge.

How To Submit

For details on how to submit a paper for publication consideration, go to the Submit page. It also has information on the peer-review process.

Who We Are

These institutions and individuals support the journal.