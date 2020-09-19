Callie Burt

Editor of Dataset Papers

Affiliation | Georgia State University

Email | [email protected]

Website | callieburt.org

Bio | Callie Burt is associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University. Her primary research interest is developmental and life-course sociology/criminology. She focuses on elucidating the psychosocial mechanisms through which social inequalities influence social behaviors (e.g., criminal, health-risk), with a particular emphasis on understanding racial disparities.