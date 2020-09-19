Criminology Open

Institutional Supporter of DC2

Email | [email protected]

Website | criminologyopen.com

Twitter | @criminologyopen

Bio | Criminology Open (Ltd) is nonprofit organization based in Atlanta. Its purpose is to increase the quantity and quality of free information and knowledge pertinent to the study of crime and control. This includes publications, educational resources, data, analytic code, software and more; conceivably, any input, tool, or product of criminological inquiry. In addition to providing author advice and outlet info (see the above website), its initiatives include a criminology-specific repository, CrimRxiv.