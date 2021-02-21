Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Dataset Papers
Published on Mar 21, 2021

Example Dataset Paper

by Author 1 and Author 2
Published onMar 21, 2021
Example Dataset Paper
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Supplement to
Police-Public Contact Survey, 2018
by United States. Bureau of Justice Statistics
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Dec 21, 2020
  • www.icpsr.umich.edu
Description

The Police-Public Contact Survey (PPCS) provides detailed information on the nature and characteristics of face-to-face contacts between police and the public, including the reason for and outcome of the contact and the respondent's satisfaction with the contact. The data can be used to estimate the likelihood of different types of contact for residents with different demographic characteristics, including contacts involving the use of nonfatal force by police. The PPCS is used to collect data from a nationally representative sample of U.S. residents age 16 or older as a supplement to the National Crime Victimization Survey.

Abstract

Blah blah blah.

Statement of need

Uses

Blah blah blah.

Originality

Blah blah blah.

Study Design

Frame and Design

Blah blah blah.

Sample

Blah blah blah.

Instruments and Scales

Blah blah blah.

Applications

Blah blah blah.

Data and Codebook

Data and Codebook.zip
134 B

References

Blah blah blah.

Contributor bio(s)

Author 1 is blah blah blah.

Grant Accession Codes

Blah blah blah.

Acknowledgement

Blah blah blah.

Connections
1 of 1
A Preprint of this Pub
Example Dataset Paper
Example Dataset Paper
by Author 1 and Author 2
  • Published on Jun 24, 2021
  • www.crimrxiv.com
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
D1G1TAL & C0MPUTAT10NAL CR1M1N0L0GY
Published with