Software and datasets are important research outputs. To promote their creation, improvement, and use, we peer-review and publish Software Papers and Dataset Papers. In them, researchers describe and explain the uses, originality, and methods of their software or datasets.

What to Submit

All submissions should use the template and, on submission, import it into your Pub. There is no word limit, but less is more. It is fine to submit a paper in any citation style, but, if accepted, you will be asked to format it in Chicago-Style.

Where to Submit

To start a submission, go to crimrxiv.com/dc2. You will be brought to a Pub page, where you import your paper. When you click “Request Publication,” a box will appear. Please add the corresponding author’s email address to the box. The video shows you how to submit.

Review Process

On receipt of a submission, the editorial team (“we”) will proceed thusly:

1. We decide whether the paper is likely to be accepted for publication.

2. We get at least one referee to review the paper.

3. We receive recommendations from the referee(s) on whether to publish the paper.

4. On receipt of the review(s), we make a publication decision and email it to the author(s).

If accepted for publication, we inform the author(s) of our production process. Reviews are published on CrimRxiv, which is criminology’s open archive.

To see what exactly we ask of (potential) referees, you can read our Review Request Email & Form.

Questions?

Within reason, you are always welcome to email us for an update about your paper’s status in the review or publication process. It is not a knock against you to check in with us. We aim to make a decision on each paper within two months of submission.