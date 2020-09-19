***Under construction***

Submit a Findings Paper with Embedded Materials

<<<Introductory paragraph like on Submit a Software Paper and Submit a Dataset Paper.>>>

What to Submit

The dataset featured in a dataset paper must:

<<<what is equivalent to the following from the Submit a Software Paper , quoted below?>>>

<<<have an Open Source License at the time of submission;>>>

<<<have a clear application to criminological research; and,>>>

<<<be feature-complete with maintainable extensions. >>>

A dataset paper submission must include the following, in this order:

<<<what is equivalent to the following from the Submit a Software Paper , quoted below? Seems good to me; I changed “software” to “dataset”>>>

title;

contributor names;

abstract;

statement of need (uses and originality);

methods;

findings;

references;

contributor bio(s); and,

acknowledgments, if desired.

All submissions should use the following template and import it into a submission. There is no word limit, but less is more. It is fine to submit a paper in any citation style, but, if accepted, you will be asked to format it in Chicago-Style.

<<<Findings Paper Submission Template>>>

Where to Submit

To start a submission, click the button at the bottom of this page. You will be brought to a Pub page, where you import your paper. When you click “Request Publication”, a box will appear. Therein, please put: